BAFTA 2022 Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu
Britanya Film Akademisi (BAFTA) Ödüllerinin bu yılki sahipleri belli oldu. Dune ve The Power of Dog filmi geceye damgasını vurarak pek çok ödülün sahibi oldu. İşte BAFTA Ödülleri'ni kazananların tam listesi.
Bu yıl 75.si düzenlenen BAFTA Ödülleri'ni kazananlar belli oldu. Londra'daki Royal Albert Hall'da düzenlenen törende adeta yıldızlar şöleni yaşandı. Gecenin sunuculuğunu Avustralyalı oyuncu Rebel Wilson yaptı. Peki BAFTA Ödülleri'nin sahipleri kimler oldu? İşte BAFTA Ödülleri'ni kazananların tam listesi...
En iyi film
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog- KAZANAN
En iyi yönetmen
- After Love: Aleem Khan
- Drive My Car: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
- Happening: Audrey Diwan
- Licorice Pizza: Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Power of the Dog: Jane Campion- KAZANAN
- Titane: Julia Ducournau
En iyi erkek başrol oyuncu
- Adeel Akhtar:"Ali & Ava"
- Mahershala Ali: "Swan Song"
- Benedict Cumberbatch: "The Power of the Dog"
- Leonardo DiCaprio: "Don't Look Up"
- Stephen Graham:"Boiling Point"
- Will Smith:"King Richard" -KAZANAN
En iyi başrol kadın oyuncu
- Lady Gaga:"House of Gucci"
- Alana Haim:"Licorice Pizza"
- Emilia Jones:"Coda"
- Renate Reinsve:"The Worst Person in the World"
- Joanna Scanlan:"After Love" -KAZANAN
- Tessa Thompson:"Passing"
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
- Mike Faist:"West Side Story"
- Ciarán Hinds: "Belfast"
- Troy Kotsur:"Coda" -KAZANAN
- Woody Norman: "C'mon C'mon"
- Jesse Plemons: "The Power of the Dog"
- Kodi Smit-McPhee:"The Power of the Dog"
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
- Caitríona Balfe:"Belfast"
- Jessie Buckley:"The Lost Daughter"
- Ariana Debose:"West Side Story"-KAZANAN
- Ann Dowd:"Mass"
- Aunjanue Ellis:"King Richard"
- Ruth Negga: "Passing"
En iyi orijinal senaryo
- Being the Ricardos
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza-KAZANAN
En iyi belgesel
- Becoming Cousteau
- Cow
- Flee
- The Rescue
- Summer of Soul-KAZANAN
En iyi İngiliz filmi
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast-KAZANAN
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everybody's Talking About Jamie
- House of Gucci
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time to Die
- Passing
En iyi Sinematografi
- Dune-KAZANAN
- Nightmare Alley
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
En iyi uyarlama senaryo
- CODA-KAZANAN
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
En iyi animasyon filmi
- Encanto- KAZANAN
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells Vs the Machines
En iyi yabancı film
- Drive My Car-KAZANAN
- The Hand of God
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person in the World
En iyi kurgu
- No Time to Die-KAZANAN
- Belfast
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- Summer of Soul
En iyi prodüksiyon tasarım
- Cyrano
- Dune-KAZANAN
- The French Dispatch
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
En iyi görsel efekt
- Dune-KAZANAN
- Free Guy
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- The Matrix Resurrections
- No Time to Die
En iyi makyaj ve saç
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye-KAZANAN
- House of Gucci
En iyi kostüm tasarımı
- Cruella- KAZANAN
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- Nightmare Alley
En iyi ses
- Dune- KAZANAN
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time to Die
- A Quiet Place Part II
- West Side Story
En iyi orijinal müzik
- Being the Ricardos
- Don't Look Up
- Dune-KAZANAN
- The French Dispatch
- The Power of the Dog
En iyi çıkış yapan İngiliz yönetmen
- After Love-Aleem Khan
- Boiling Point- James Cummings, Hester Ruoff
- The Harder They Fall-Jeymes Samuel - KAZANAN
- Keyboard Fantasies- Posy Dixon
- Passing- Rebecca Hall
Yükselen yıldız ödülü
- Ariana Debose
- Harris Dickinson
- Lashana Lynch- KAZANAN
- Millicent Simmonds
- Kodi Smit-McPhee