2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu! İşte kazananların tam listesi

2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri Vanessa Hudgens’ın ev sahipliğinde Los Angeles'taki Barker Hangar'dan canlı olarak tek gecelik destansı bir küresel etkinlik ile yapıldı. İşte kazananların tam listesi...

2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu! İşte kazananların tam listesi

2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri Vanessa Hudgens’ın ev sahipliğinde, film ve televizyon dünyasının en parlak yıldızlarını Los Angeles'taki Barker Hangar'dan canlı olarak tek gecelik destansı bir küresel etkinlik ile kutladı. 2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri’nin hemen ardından sunuculuğunu Tayshia Adams'ın yaptığı 2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri: Doğaçlama etkinliği yayınlandı ve realite şov dünyasının dudak uçuklatan, kuralsız ve drama dolu anlarını kutladı.

Hem “2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri” hem de “2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri:Doğaçlama”nın kazananlarının tam listesini aşağıda bulabilirsiniz.

2022 MTV FİLM & TV ÖDÜLLERİ KAZANANLAR:

EN İYİ FİLM
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
KAZANAN: Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman

EN İYİ DİZİ
KAZANAN: Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone

EN İYİ PERFORMANS (FİLM)
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
KAZANAN: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

EN İYİ PERFORMANS (DİZİ)
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
KAZANAN: Zendaya – Euphoria

EN İYİ KAHRAMAN
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
KAZANAN: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

EN İYİ KÖTÜ KAHRAMAN
Colin Farrell – The Batman
KAZANAN: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

EN İYİ ÖPÜCÜK
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
KAZANAN: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home



EN İYİ KOMEDİ PERFORMANSI
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
KAZANAN: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

EN İYİ ÇIKIŞ YAPAN OYUNCU
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
KAZANAN: Sophia Di Martino – Loki

EN İYİ DÖVÜŞ SAHNESİ
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
KAZANAN: Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

EN İYİ KORKU PERFORMANSI
KAZANAN: Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

EN İYİ İKİLİ
KAZANAN: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt



HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
KAZANAN: Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls

EN İYİ ŞARKI
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
KAZANAN: “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto



EN İYİ MÜZİKAL AN (SONIC® Drive-In sponsorluğunda) SADECE SOSYAL ETKİNLİKLER KATEGORİSİ
Bridgerton: “Wrecking Ball”
Cinderella: “Million to One”
Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”
Emily in Paris: “Dynamite”
Encanto: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Euphoria: “Holding Out For a Hero”
KAZANAN: Heartstopper: “Dance With Me”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Rose Song”
House of Gucci: “Disco Fever”
Halo: “Original Score”
Last Night in Soho: “Downtown”
Peacemaker: “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?”
Tick, Tick…BOOM!: “Therapy”
Turning Red: “Nobody Like U”
West Side Story: “America”
Yellowjackets: “This Is How We Do It”

EN İYİ MÜZİK BELGESELİ
JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
KAZANAN: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
The Beatles: Get Back



KOMEDİ DEHASI
Jack Black

NESİL ÖDÜLÜ
Jennifer Lopez

2022 MTV FİLM & TV ÖDÜLLERİ: DOĞAÇLAMA KAZANANLAR TAM LİSTESİ
EN İYİ BELGESEL- REALİTE ŞOVU
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
KAZANAN: Selling Sunset
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

EN İYİ YARIŞMA DİZİSİ
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
KAZANAN: RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer

EN İYİ LIFESTYLE ŞOVU
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
KAZANAN: Selena + Chef
Queer Eye

EN İYİ YENİ DOĞAÇLAMA DİZİ
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
KAZANAN: The D’Amelio Show
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe

EN İYİ REALİTE YILDIZI (SONIC® Drive-In sponsorluğunda)
Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge
KAZANAN: Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

EN İYİ REALİTE AŞKI
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
KAZANAN: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

EN İYİ TALK SHOW
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
KAZANAN: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

EN İYİ SUNUCU
Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
KAZANAN: Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

ÇIĞIR AÇAN SOSYAL MEDYA YILDIZI
KAZANAN: Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch TikTok’ta
Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame - @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter - @megstalter on Instagram

EN İYİ KAVGA SAHNESİ
KAZANAN: Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

EN İYİ REALİTE DÖNÜŞÜ
Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
KAZANAN: Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
Sher – Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

REALITY SOYLUSU
Bethenny Frankel

 

ELLE Style Awards x M.A.C ödülleri sahiplerini buldu! İşte ödül kazananların tam listesiPlusELLE Style Awards x M.A.C ödülleri sahiplerini buldu! İşte ödül kazananların tam listesi
2022 Billboard Müzik Ödülleri sahiplerini bulduMagazin2022 Billboard Müzik Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu
41. İstanbul Film Festivali’nin ödülleri sahiplerini bulduPlus41. İstanbul Film Festivali’nin ödülleri sahiplerini buldu

 