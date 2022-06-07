2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu! İşte kazananların tam listesi
2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri Vanessa Hudgens’ın ev sahipliğinde Los Angeles'taki Barker Hangar'dan canlı olarak tek gecelik destansı bir küresel etkinlik ile yapıldı. İşte kazananların tam listesi...
2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri Vanessa Hudgens’ın ev sahipliğinde, film ve televizyon dünyasının en parlak yıldızlarını Los Angeles'taki Barker Hangar'dan canlı olarak tek gecelik destansı bir küresel etkinlik ile kutladı. 2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri’nin hemen ardından sunuculuğunu Tayshia Adams'ın yaptığı 2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri: Doğaçlama etkinliği yayınlandı ve realite şov dünyasının dudak uçuklatan, kuralsız ve drama dolu anlarını kutladı.
Hem “2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri” hem de “2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri:Doğaçlama”nın kazananlarının tam listesini aşağıda bulabilirsiniz.
2022 MTV FİLM & TV ÖDÜLLERİ KAZANANLAR:
EN İYİ FİLM
Dune
Scream
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
KAZANAN: Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Adam Project
The Batman
EN İYİ DİZİ
KAZANAN: Euphoria
Inventing Anna
Loki
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
Yellowstone
EN İYİ PERFORMANS (FİLM)
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
KAZANAN: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
EN İYİ PERFORMANS (DİZİ)
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
KAZANAN: Zendaya – Euphoria
EN İYİ KAHRAMAN
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
KAZANAN: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
EN İYİ KÖTÜ KAHRAMAN
Colin Farrell – The Batman
KAZANAN: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
Victoria Pedretti – You
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
EN İYİ ÖPÜCÜK
Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
KAZANAN: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
EN İYİ KOMEDİ PERFORMANSI
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
John Cena – Peacemaker
Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
Megan Stalter – Hacks
KAZANAN: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
EN İYİ ÇIKIŞ YAPAN OYUNCU
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
KAZANAN: Sophia Di Martino – Loki
EN İYİ DÖVÜŞ SAHNESİ
Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
KAZANAN: Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
EN İYİ KORKU PERFORMANSI
KAZANAN: Jenna Ortega – Scream
Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
Mia Goth – X
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
EN İYİ İKİLİ
KAZANAN: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
KAZANAN: Euphoria
Never Have I Ever
Pam & Tommy
Sex/Life
Sex Lives of College Girls
EN İYİ ŞARKI
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Jennifer Hudson / Respect
“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
KAZANAN: “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto
EN İYİ MÜZİKAL AN (SONIC® Drive-In sponsorluğunda) SADECE SOSYAL ETKİNLİKLER KATEGORİSİ
Bridgerton: “Wrecking Ball”
Cinderella: “Million to One”
Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”
Emily in Paris: “Dynamite”
Encanto: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Euphoria: “Holding Out For a Hero”
KAZANAN: Heartstopper: “Dance With Me”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Rose Song”
House of Gucci: “Disco Fever”
Halo: “Original Score”
Last Night in Soho: “Downtown”
Peacemaker: “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?”
Tick, Tick…BOOM!: “Therapy”
Turning Red: “Nobody Like U”
West Side Story: “America”
Yellowjackets: “This Is How We Do It”
EN İYİ MÜZİK BELGESELİ
JANET JACKSON.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Oasis Knebworth 1996
KAZANAN: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
The Beatles: Get Back
KOMEDİ DEHASI
Jack Black
NESİL ÖDÜLÜ
Jennifer Lopez
2022 MTV FİLM & TV ÖDÜLLERİ: DOĞAÇLAMA KAZANANLAR TAM LİSTESİ
EN İYİ BELGESEL- REALİTE ŞOVU
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
KAZANAN: Selling Sunset
Summer House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
EN İYİ YARIŞMA DİZİSİ
American Idol
Dancing with the Stars
KAZANAN: RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
The Masked Singer
EN İYİ LIFESTYLE ŞOVU
Bar Rescue
Dr. Pimple Popper
Making It
KAZANAN: Selena + Chef
Queer Eye
EN İYİ YENİ DOĞAÇLAMA DİZİ
Hart to Heart
Teen Mom: Family Reunion
KAZANAN: The D’Amelio Show
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Queen of the Universe
EN İYİ REALİTE YILDIZI (SONIC® Drive-In sponsorluğunda)
Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge
KAZANAN: Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
EN İYİ REALİTE AŞKI
Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
KAZANAN: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
EN İYİ TALK SHOW
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
KAZANAN: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
EN İYİ SUNUCU
Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
KAZANAN: Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
ÇIĞIR AÇAN SOSYAL MEDYA YILDIZI
KAZANAN: Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch TikTok’ta
Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 on Instagram
Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings on Twitter
Khaby Lame - @khabylame on TikTok
Megan Stalter - @megstalter on Instagram
EN İYİ KAVGA SAHNESİ
KAZANAN: Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset
Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House
Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
EN İYİ REALİTE DÖNÜŞÜ
Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
KAZANAN: Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
Sher – Ex on the Beach
Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
REALITY SOYLUSU
Bethenny Frankel