2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu! İşte kazananların tam listesi

2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri Vanessa Hudgens’ın ev sahipliğinde, film ve televizyon dünyasının en parlak yıldızlarını Los Angeles'taki Barker Hangar'dan canlı olarak tek gecelik destansı bir küresel etkinlik ile kutladı. 2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri’nin hemen ardından sunuculuğunu Tayshia Adams'ın yaptığı 2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri: Doğaçlama etkinliği yayınlandı ve realite şov dünyasının dudak uçuklatan, kuralsız ve drama dolu anlarını kutladı.

Hem “2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri” hem de “2022 MTV Film & TV Ödülleri:Doğaçlama”nın kazananlarının tam listesini aşağıda bulabilirsiniz.

2022 MTV FİLM & TV ÖDÜLLERİ KAZANANLAR:

EN İYİ FİLM

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

KAZANAN: Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman



EN İYİ DİZİ

KAZANAN: Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone



EN İYİ PERFORMANS (FİLM)

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

KAZANAN: Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home



EN İYİ PERFORMANS (DİZİ)

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

KAZANAN: Zendaya – Euphoria



EN İYİ KAHRAMAN

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

KAZANAN: Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home



EN İYİ KÖTÜ KAHRAMAN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

KAZANAN: Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home



EN İYİ ÖPÜCÜK

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

KAZANAN: Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home





EN İYİ KOMEDİ PERFORMANSI

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

KAZANAN: Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy



EN İYİ ÇIKIŞ YAPAN OYUNCU

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

KAZANAN: Sophia Di Martino – Loki



EN İYİ DÖVÜŞ SAHNESİ

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

KAZANAN: Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home



EN İYİ KORKU PERFORMANSI

KAZANAN: Jenna Ortega – Scream

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978



EN İYİ İKİLİ

KAZANAN: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt





HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

KAZANAN: Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls



EN İYİ ŞARKI

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

KAZANAN: “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto





EN İYİ MÜZİKAL AN (SONIC® Drive-In sponsorluğunda) SADECE SOSYAL ETKİNLİKLER KATEGORİSİ

Bridgerton: “Wrecking Ball”

Cinderella: “Million to One”

Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”

Emily in Paris: “Dynamite”

Encanto: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Euphoria: “Holding Out For a Hero”

KAZANAN: Heartstopper: “Dance With Me”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Rose Song”

House of Gucci: “Disco Fever”

Halo: “Original Score”

Last Night in Soho: “Downtown”

Peacemaker: “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?”

Tick, Tick…BOOM!: “Therapy”

Turning Red: “Nobody Like U”

West Side Story: “America”

Yellowjackets: “This Is How We Do It”



EN İYİ MÜZİK BELGESELİ

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

KAZANAN: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Get Back





KOMEDİ DEHASI

Jack Black



NESİL ÖDÜLÜ

Jennifer Lopez



2022 MTV FİLM & TV ÖDÜLLERİ: DOĞAÇLAMA KAZANANLAR TAM LİSTESİ

EN İYİ BELGESEL- REALİTE ŞOVU

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

KAZANAN: Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills



EN İYİ YARIŞMA DİZİSİ

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

KAZANAN: RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer



EN İYİ LIFESTYLE ŞOVU

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

KAZANAN: Selena + Chef

Queer Eye



EN İYİ YENİ DOĞAÇLAMA DİZİ

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

KAZANAN: The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

EN İYİ REALİTE YILDIZI (SONIC® Drive-In sponsorluğunda)

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge

KAZANAN: Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14



EN İYİ REALİTE AŞKI

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise

KAZANAN: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta



EN İYİ TALK SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

KAZANAN: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon



EN İYİ SUNUCU

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef

KAZANAN: Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race



ÇIĞIR AÇAN SOSYAL MEDYA YILDIZI

KAZANAN: Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch TikTok’ta

Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame - @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter - @megstalter on Instagram



EN İYİ KAVGA SAHNESİ

KAZANAN: Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

EN İYİ REALİTE DÖNÜŞÜ

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

KAZANAN: Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher – Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles



REALITY SOYLUSU

Bethenny Frankel