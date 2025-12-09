Altın Küre'ye aday olan filmler belli oldu

Hollywood'un en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olan Altın Küre Ödülleri, 2026 töreni öncesinde, sinema ve televizyon dünyasının merakla beklediği adayların tam listesi açıklandı. 2025 yılı yapımlarına damgasını vuran isimler ve projeler, yılın en çok konuşulan listesinde yerini aldı...

 Hollywood'un ihtişamlı ödül sezonu Altın Küre adaylarının açıklanmasıyla start aldı; geçtiğimiz yılın en çok konuşulan filmleri, dizileri ve yıldızları zirve mücadelesine dahil oldu.

İşte Altın Küre Ödülleri'nin adayları...

FİLM KATEGORİSİ

En iyi film - Dram

Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
SinnersAltın Küre'ye aday olan filmler belli oldu - Resim : 1

En iyi film - Sinema filmi/Müzikal/Komedi

Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another


En iyi film - İngilizce Olmayan

It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab


En iyi film - Animasyon

Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

En iyi kadın oyuncu - Dram

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
En iyi erkek oyuncu - Dram
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere


En iyi kadın oyuncu - Sinema filmi/Müzikal/Komedi

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia


En iyi erkek oyuncu - Sinema filmi/Müzikal/Komedi

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Gişe başarısı

Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2

En iyi yönetmen

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Cafer Penahi - It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

En iyi senaryo

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Cafer Penahi - It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet

En iyi orijinal şarkı

Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One
Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden
Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners; I Lied to You
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble
Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams

En iyi orijinal film müziği

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson - Sinners
Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
Kanding Ray - Sirāt
Max Richter - Hamnet
Hans Zimmer - F1

 TELEVİZYON VE PODCAST KATEGORİSİ

En iyi dizi - Dram

The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

En iyi dizi - Komedi/Müzikal

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

En iyi mini dizi

Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend

En iyi kadın televizyon oyuncusu - Dram

Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

En iyi erkek televizyon oyuncusu - Dram

Sterling K Brown - Paradise
Diego Luna - Andor
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Adam Scott - Severance
Noah Wyle - The Pitt

En iyi televizyon kadın oyuncusu - Komedi ya da müzikal

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks

En iyi televizyon erkek oyuncusu - Komedi ya da müzikal

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
Seth Rogen - The Studio
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

En iyi televizyon kadın oyuncusu - Mini dizi

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Robin Wright - The Girlfriend


En iyi televizyon erkek oyuncusu - Mini dizi

Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law - Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu - Televizyon
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Erin Doherty - Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu - Televizyon

Owen Cooper - Adolescence
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
En iyi televizyon stand-up komedi performansı
Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart - Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais - Mortality
Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

En iyi podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First from NPR

 