Altın Küre'ye aday olan filmler belli oldu

Hollywood'un ihtişamlı ödül sezonu Altın Küre adaylarının açıklanmasıyla start aldı; geçtiğimiz yılın en çok konuşulan filmleri, dizileri ve yıldızları zirve mücadelesine dahil oldu.

İşte Altın Küre Ödülleri'nin adayları...

FİLM KATEGORİSİ

En iyi film - Dram

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

En iyi film - Sinema filmi/Müzikal/Komedi

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another



En iyi film - İngilizce Olmayan

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab



En iyi film - Animasyon

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

En iyi kadın oyuncu - Dram

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

En iyi erkek oyuncu - Dram

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere



En iyi kadın oyuncu - Sinema filmi/Müzikal/Komedi

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone - Bugonia



En iyi erkek oyuncu - Sinema filmi/Müzikal/Komedi

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Gişe başarısı

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

En iyi yönetmen

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Cafer Penahi - It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

En iyi senaryo

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Cafer Penahi - It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet

En iyi orijinal şarkı

Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One

Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden

Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners; I Lied to You

Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home

Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble

Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams

En iyi orijinal film müziği

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson - Sinners

Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another

Kanding Ray - Sirāt

Max Richter - Hamnet

Hans Zimmer - F1

TELEVİZYON VE PODCAST KATEGORİSİ

En iyi dizi - Dram

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

En iyi dizi - Komedi/Müzikal

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

En iyi mini dizi

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

En iyi kadın televizyon oyuncusu - Dram

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Helen Mirren - Mobland

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

En iyi erkek televizyon oyuncusu - Dram

Sterling K Brown - Paradise

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

En iyi televizyon kadın oyuncusu - Komedi ya da müzikal

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

En iyi televizyon erkek oyuncusu - Komedi ya da müzikal

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

En iyi televizyon kadın oyuncusu - Mini dizi

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend



En iyi televizyon erkek oyuncusu - Mini dizi

Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law - Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu - Televizyon

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu - Televizyon

Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

En iyi televizyon stand-up komedi performansı

Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart - Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais - Mortality

Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

En iyi podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First from NPR