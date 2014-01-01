Record Store Day’in şampiyonu Nirvana oldu!

2014'ün en çok satan single ve albümleri açıklandı

Önceki yıla göre %58 daha fazla plağın satıldığı Record Store Day’in üzerinden bir hafta geçti ve istatistikler de ortaya çıkmaya başladı. Bu yılki Record Store Day’in en çok satan plağı, bu özel gün için yayınlanan Nirvana’nın 7 inçlik Pennyroyal Tea single’ı oldu. Record Store Day’in hem Kurt Cobain’in ölümünün yirminci yılına hem de grubun Hall of Fame’e girişinin hemen ardına denk gelmesi günün en çok plağı satılan grubunun Nirvana olmasına sebep oldu. Billboard, söz konusu günden single ve albüm satışlarında zirvede yer alan 10′ar grubu listeledi.



Record Store Day 2014′te en çok satılan single’lar

1. Nirvana – Pennyroyal Tea

2. Flaming Lips and Devo – Gates of Steel

3. The Cure and Dinosaur Jr – Just Like Heaven

4. David Bowie – 1984

5. Love and Rush – 7 and 7 Is (released as unnamed “mystery artists”)

6. Frank Zappa – Don’t Eat the Yellow Snow

7. Pantera and Poison Idea – The Badge

8. Paramore – Ain’t It Fun

9. Fleetwood Mac – Dragonfly

10. Garbage – Girls Talk Shit



Record Store Day 2014′te en çok satılan albümler

1. Childish Gambino – Because the Internet

2. Afghan Whigs – Do to the Beast

3. The Notorious B.I.G. – Life After Death

4. Bruce Springsteen – American Beauty

5. Jimi Hendrix – Live at Monterey

6. Grateful Dead – Live at Hampton Coliseum

7. Tame Impala – Live Versions

8. Joy Division – An Ideal For Living

9. Flaming Lips – 7 Skies H3

10. Ramones – Meltdown With the Ramones