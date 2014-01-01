Bu sene 87. kez dağıtılacak Akademi Ödülleri'nde adaylıklar açıklandı!
2014 Altın Küre Ödülleri'nin dağıtılmasının hemen ardından, heyecanla beklenen Oscar adayları da belli oldu. En çok adaylık alan filmler ise En İyi Film kategorisi dahil olmakla birlikte 9 adaylıkla Birdman ve Büyük Budapeşte Oteli oldu. Yıldızlararası ana kategorilerde kendisine yer bulamazken, 3 teknik dalda adaylık ve En İyi Özgün Şarkı kategorisinde adaylık alabildi.
Bu sene 87. kez düzenlenecek olan 2015 Akademi Ödülleri 22 Şubat'ta sahiplerini bulacak.
İşte kategori kategori adayların tam listesi: En İyi Film
American Sniper
Birdman
Boyhood
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Selma
The Theory of Everything
Whiplash
En İyi Yönetmen
Alejandro G. Inarritu (Birdman)
Richard Linklater (Boyhood)
Bennett Miller (Foxcatcher)
Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel)
Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game)
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Michael Keaton, (Birdman)
Eddie Redmayne, (The Theory of Everything)
Benedict Cumberbatch, (The Imitation Game)
Steve Carell, (Foxcatcher)
Bradley Cooper, (American Sniper)
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Julianne Moore, (Still Alice)
Felicity Jones, (The Theory of Everything)
Rosamund Pike, (Gone Girl)
Reese Witherspoon, (Wild)
Marion Cotillard, (Two Days One Night)
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
J.K. Simmons, (Whiplash)
Edward Norton, (Birdman)
Ethan Hawke, (Boyhood)
Mark Ruffalo, (Foxcatcher)
Robert Duvall, (The Judge)
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Patricia Arquette, (Boyhood)
Emma Stone, (Birdman)
Keira Knightley, (The Imitation Game)
Meryl Streep, (Into the Woods)
Laura Dern, (Wild)
En İyi Özgün Senaryo
Birdman
Boyhood
Foxcatcher
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Nightcrawler
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
American Sniper
The Imitation Game
Inherent Vice
The Theory of Everything
Whiplash
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film
Ida
Leviathan
Tangerines
Timbuktu
Wild Tales
En İyi Animasyon
Big Hero 6
The Boxtrolls
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Song of the Sea
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
En İyi Belgesel
Citizenfour
Finding Vivian Maier
Last Days in Vietnam
The Salt of the Earth
Virunga
En İyi Görüntü
Birdman
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Ida
Mr. Turner
Unbroken
En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Interstellar
Into the Woods
Mr. Turner
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Inherent Vice
Into the Woods
Maleficent
Mr. Turner
En İyi Kurgu
American Sniper
Boyhood
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Whiplash
En İyi Makyaj ve Saç
Foxcatcher
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Guardians of the Galaxy
En İyi Özgün Müzik
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Interstellar
Mr. Turner
The Theory of Everything
En İyi Özgün Şarkı
Everything is Awesome (The Lego Movie
Glory (Selma)
Greatful (Beyond the Lights)
I’m not Gonna Miss You (Glen Campbell… I’ll Be Me)
Lost Stars (Begin Again)
En İyi Ses Miksajı
American Sniper
Birdman
Interstellar
Unbroken
Whiplash
En İyi Ses Kurgusu
American Sniper
Birdman
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
Interstellar
Unbroken
En İyi Görsel Efekt
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Guardians of the Galaxy
Interstellar
X-Men: Days of the Future Past
En İyi Kısa Film
Aya
Boogaloo and Graham
Butter Lamp
Parvaneh
The Phone Call
En İyi Animasyon (Kısa Film)
The Bigger Picture
The Dam Keeper
Feast
Me and My Moulton
A Single Life
En İyi Belgesel (Kısa Film)
Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1
Joanna
Our Curse
The Reaper
White Earth