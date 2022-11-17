2023 Grammy Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu! İşte 2023 Grammy Ödülleri adaylarının listesi
Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklandı. Bu yıl öne çıkan isimler arasında Adele, Beyoncé ve Mary J. Blige gibi dev isimler de yer aldı. 2023 Grammy Ödülleri, 5 Şubat'ta Crypto.com arenasından (eski adıyla Staples Center) canlı yayınlanacak. İşte 2023 Grammy Ödülleri adaylarının listesi...
YILIN KAYDI
- Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
- Easy on Me, Adele
- Break My Soul, Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
- You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
- Woman, Doja Cat
- Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
- The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
- About Damn Time, Lizzo
- As It Was, Harry Styles
YILIN ALBÜMÜ
- Voyage, Abba
- 30, Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
- Renaissance, Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
- Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
- Special, Lizzo
- Harry’s House, Harry Styles
YILIN ŞARKISI
- Abcdefu, Gayle
- About Damn Time, Lizzo
- All Too Well, Taylor Swift
- As It Was, Harry Styles
- Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
- Break My Soul, Beyoncé
- Easy on Me, Adele
- God Did, DJ Khaled
- The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
- Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt
EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- Domi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
EN İYİ SOLO PERFORMANS
- Easy on Me, Adele
- Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny
- Woman, Doja Cat
- Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
- About Damn Time, Lizzo
- As It Was, Harry Styles
EN İYİ POP İKİLİ/GRUP PERFORMANSI
- Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
- Bam Bam, Camila Cabello ve Ed Sheeran
- My Universe, Coldplay ve BTS
- I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone ve Doja Cat
- Unholy, Sam Smith ve Kim Petras
EN İYİ GELENEKSEL POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ
- Higher, Michael Bublé
- When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson
- I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones
- Evergreen, Pentatonix
- Thank You, Diana Ross
EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ
- Voyage, Abba
- 30, Adele
- Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
- Special, Lizzo
- Harry’s House, Harry Styles
EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK KAYIT
- Break My Soul, Beyoncé
- Rosewood, Bonobo
- Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo ve Miguel
- I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta ve Bebe Rexha
- Intimidated, Kaytranada ve H.E.R.
- On My Knees, Rüfüs du Sol
EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK ALBÜM
- Renaissance, Beyoncé
- Fragments, Bonobo
- Diplo, Diplo
- The Last Goodbye, Odesza
- Surrender, Rüfüs du Sol
EN İYİ MODERN ENSTRÜMANTAL ALBÜM
- Between Dreaming ve Joy, Jeff Coffin
- Not Tight, Domi & JD Beck
- Blooz, Grant Geissman
- Jacob’s Ladder, Brad Mehldau
- Empire Central, Snarky Puppy
EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI
- So Happy It Hurts, Bryan Adams
- Old Man, Beck
- Wild Child, The Black Keys
- Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile
- Crawl!, Idles
- Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne ve Jeff Beck
- Holiday, Turnstile
EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI
- Black Summer, Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Blackout, Turnstile
- Broken Horses , Brandi Carlile
- Harmonia’s Dream, The War on Drugs
- Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne
EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ
- Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys
- The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & the Imposters
- Crawler, Idles
- Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly
- Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne
- Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon
EN İYİ METAL PERFORMANS
- Call Me Little Sunshine, Ghost
- We’ll Be Back,Megadeth
- Kill or Be Killed, Muse
- Degradation Rules, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi
- Blackout, Turnstile
EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK PERFORMANSI
• There’d Better Be a Mirrorball, Arctic Monkeys
• Certainty, Big Thief
• King, Florence + the Machine
• Chaise Longue, Wet Leg
• Spitting Off the Edge of the World, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ
• We, Arcade Fire
• Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief
• Fossora, Björk
• Wet Leg, Wet Leg
• Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI
- Virgo’s Groove, Beyoncé
- Here With Me, Mary J. Blige ve Anderson .Paak
- Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
- Over, Lucky Daye
- Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
EN İYİ GELENEKSEL R&B PERFORMANSI
- Do 4 Love, Snoh Aalegra
- Keeps on Fallin, Babyface
- Plastic Off the Sofa, Beyoncé
- Round Midnight, Adam Blackstone
- Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
EN İYİ R&B ŞARKISI
- Cuff It, Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
- Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
- Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
- Please Don’t Walk Away, PJ Morton
EN İYİ PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBÜMÜ
- Operation Funk, Cory Henry
- Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy
- Drones, Terrace Martin
- Starfruit, Moonchild
- Red Balloon, Tank and the Bangas
EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ
- Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
- Breezy, Chris Brown
- Black Radio III, Robert Glasper
- Candydrip, Lucky Daye
- Watch the Sun, PJ Morton
EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI
- God Did, DJ Khaled
- F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd ve Glorilla
- The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
EN İYİ MELODİK RAP PERFORMANS
- Beautiful, DJ Khaled
- Wait for U, Future
- First Class, Jack Harlow
- Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar
- Big Energy, Latto
EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI
- Churchill Downs, Jack Harlow
- God Did, DJ Khaled
- The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
- Pushin P, Gunna ve Future
- Wait for U, Future
EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ
- God Did, DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You, Future
- Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
- It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T
EN İYİ KLİP
- Easy on Me, Adele
- Yet to Come, BTS;
- Woman, Doja Cat
- The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
- As It Was, Harry Styles
- All Too Well, Taylor Swift
EN İYİ MÜZİK FİLMİ
- Adele One Night Only, Adele
- Our World, Justin Bieber
- Billie Eilish Live at the O2, Billie Eilish
- Motomami, Rosalía
- Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
- A Band A Brotherhood A Barn, Neil Young ve Crazy Horse