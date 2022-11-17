2023 Grammy Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu! İşte 2023 Grammy Ödülleri adaylarının listesi

Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklandı. Bu yıl öne çıkan isimler arasında Adele, Beyoncé ve Mary J. Blige gibi dev isimler de yer aldı. 2023 Grammy Ödülleri, 5 Şubat'ta Crypto.com arenasından (eski adıyla Staples Center) canlı yayınlanacak. İşte 2023 Grammy Ödülleri adaylarının listesi...

YILIN KAYDI

Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba

Easy on Me, Adele

Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time, Lizzo

As It Was, Harry Styles

YILIN ALBÜMÜ

Voyage, Abba

30, Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles



YILIN ŞARKISI

Abcdefu, Gayle

About Damn Time, Lizzo

All Too Well, Taylor Swift

As It Was, Harry Styles

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Easy on Me, Adele

God Did, DJ Khaled

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt



EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg



EN İYİ SOLO PERFORMANS

Easy on Me, Adele

Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

About Damn Time, Lizzo

As It Was, Harry Styles



EN İYİ POP İKİLİ/GRUP PERFORMANSI

Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba

Bam Bam, Camila Cabello ve Ed Sheeran

My Universe, Coldplay ve BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone ve Doja Cat

Unholy, Sam Smith ve Kim Petras



EN İYİ GELENEKSEL POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Higher, Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones

Evergreen, Pentatonix

Thank You, Diana Ross



EN İYİ POP VOKAL ALBÜMÜ

Voyage, Abba

30, Adele

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles



EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK KAYIT

Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Rosewood, Bonobo

Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo ve Miguel

I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta ve Bebe Rexha

Intimidated, Kaytranada ve H.E.R.

On My Knees, Rüfüs du Sol

EN İYİ DANS/ELEKTRONİK ALBÜM

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Fragments, Bonobo

Diplo, Diplo

The Last Goodbye, Odesza

Surrender, Rüfüs du Sol



EN İYİ MODERN ENSTRÜMANTAL ALBÜM

Between Dreaming ve Joy, Jeff Coffin

Not Tight, Domi & JD Beck

Blooz, Grant Geissman

Jacob’s Ladder, Brad Mehldau

Empire Central, Snarky Puppy



EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI

So Happy It Hurts, Bryan Adams

Old Man, Beck

Wild Child, The Black Keys

Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile

Crawl!, Idles

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne ve Jeff Beck

Holiday, Turnstile



EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI

Black Summer, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Blackout, Turnstile

Broken Horses , Brandi Carlile

Harmonia’s Dream, The War on Drugs

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne



EN İYİ ROCK ALBÜMÜ

Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys

The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Crawler, Idles

Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon



EN İYİ METAL PERFORMANS

Call Me Little Sunshine, Ghost

We’ll Be Back,Megadeth

Kill or Be Killed, Muse

Degradation Rules, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

Blackout, Turnstile



EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK PERFORMANSI

• There’d Better Be a Mirrorball, Arctic Monkeys

• Certainty, Big Thief

• King, Florence + the Machine

• Chaise Longue, Wet Leg

• Spitting Off the Edge of the World, Yeah Yeah Yeahs



EN İYİ ALTERNATİF MÜZİK ALBÜMÜ

• We, Arcade Fire

• Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief

• Fossora, Björk

• Wet Leg, Wet Leg

• Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs



EN İYİ R&B PERFORMANSI

Virgo’s Groove, Beyoncé

Here With Me, Mary J. Blige ve Anderson .Paak

Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long

Over, Lucky Daye

Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan



EN İYİ GELENEKSEL R&B PERFORMANSI

Do 4 Love, Snoh Aalegra

Keeps on Fallin, Babyface

Plastic Off the Sofa, Beyoncé

Round Midnight, Adam Blackstone

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige



EN İYİ R&B ŞARKISI

Cuff It, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long

Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan

Please Don’t Walk Away, PJ Morton



EN İYİ PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBÜMÜ

Operation Funk, Cory Henry

Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy

Drones, Terrace Martin

Starfruit, Moonchild

Red Balloon, Tank and the Bangas



EN İYİ R&B ALBÜMÜ

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Breezy, Chris Brown

Black Radio III, Robert Glasper

Candydrip, Lucky Daye

Watch the Sun, PJ Morton

EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI

God Did, DJ Khaled

F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd ve Glorilla

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar



EN İYİ MELODİK RAP PERFORMANS

Beautiful, DJ Khaled

Wait for U, Future

First Class, Jack Harlow

Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar

Big Energy, Latto

EN İYİ RAP ŞARKISI

Churchill Downs, Jack Harlow

God Did, DJ Khaled

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

Pushin P, Gunna ve Future

Wait for U, Future



EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

God Did, DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You, Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T



EN İYİ KLİP

Easy on Me, Adele

Yet to Come, BTS;

Woman, Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

As It Was, Harry Styles

All Too Well, Taylor Swift



EN İYİ MÜZİK FİLMİ