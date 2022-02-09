94'üncü Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklandı! İşte 2022 Oscar adayları listesi
ABD’deki Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından verilen Oscar ödüllerinin 94’üncüsü 27 Mart’ta sahiplerini bulacak. Adaylar belli oldu.
Bu yıl 94'üncü kez verilecek olan Oscar ödüllerinin adayları belli oldu. Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından verilen ödüller 27 Mart'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak.
Adayları, Tracee Ellis Ross ve Leslie Jordan’ın açıklarken ‘The Power of the Dog’ 12 dalda aday olarak başı çekti. ‘Dune’ 10 dalda, ‘Belfast’ ve ‘West Side Story’ yedişer dalda aday gösterildi.
Akademi'nin sosyal medya hesaplarından yayınlanan adayların listesi şöyle:
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Judi Dench (Belfast)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
- Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – CODA
- Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
En iyi kısa canlı aksiyon filmi
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
En iyi kısa animasyon
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
En iyi orijinal senaryo
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
En iyi orijinal film müziği
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
En iyi ses
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
En iyi kostüm tasarımı
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
En iyi kurgu
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- tick, tick... BOOM!
En iyi makyaj ve saç
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
En iyi animasyon
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
En iyi orijinal şarkı
- “Be Alive” (King Richard)- ABD'li şarkıcı Beyonce bu şarkıyla ilk Oscar adaylığını kazandı.
- “Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)
- “Down to Joy” (Belfast)
- “No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)- Genç şarkıcı Billie Eilish'in ilk Oscar adaylığı
- “Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)
En iyi belgesel
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Writing with Fire
En iyi görsel efekt
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
En iyi sinematografi
- Dune (Greig Fraser)
- Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)
- The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
- West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
En iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
En iyi uluslararası film
- Drive My Car (Japonya)
- Flee (Danimarka)
- The Hand of God (İtalya)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norveç)
En iyi erkek oyuncu
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick... Boom!)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)- Oscar tarihinde en çok adaylık kazanan siyah aktör
En iyi kadın oyuncu
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
En iyi yönetmen
- Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
- Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)
- Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
- The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
- West Side Story (Steven Spielberg)-
En iyi film
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story