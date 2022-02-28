SAG Ödülleri 2022: Kazananlar listesi
Oyuncuların yılın en iyi televizyon ve film performanslarından bazılarını onurlandıran 28. Screen Actors Guild Ödülleri Pazar günü yayınlandı. CODA filmi geceye damga vuranlardan biri oldu.
Amerikan Sinema Oyuncuları Derneği tarafından verilen ve bu yıl 28.'si düzenlenen Screen Actors Guild (SAG) ödüllerinde kazananlar belli oldu. 27 Şubat'a ertelenen ödül töreninde CODA, Ted Losso ve Squid Game yapımları ön plana çıktı.
Televizyon
En iyi kadın oyuncu (Drama)
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
- Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"- KAZANAN
- Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Sarah Snook, "Succession"
- Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
En iyi erkek oyuncu (Drama)
- Brian Cox, "Succession"
- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
- Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
- Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game" - KAZANAN
- Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
En iyi kadın oyuncu (Komedi)
- Elle Fanning, "The Great"
- Sandra Oh, "The Chair"
- Jean Smart, "Hacks" - KAZANAN
- Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"
- Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
En iyi erkek oyuncu (Komedi)
- Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
- Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
- Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"- KAZANAN
En iyi ekip performansı (Drama)
- "The Handmaid's Tale"
- "The Morning Show"
- "Squid Game"
- "Succession" -KAZANAN
- "Yellowstone
En iyi ekip performansı (Komedi)
- "The Great"
- "Hacks"
- "The Kominsky Method"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Ted Lasso" - KAZANAN
En iyi dublör performans
- "Cobra Kai"
- "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"
- "Loki"
- "Mare of Easttown"
- "Squid Game" - KAZANAN
En iyi kadın oyuncu (Mini dizi/TV filmi)
- Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"
- Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"
- Michael Keaton, "Dopesick" - KAZANAN
- Ewan McGregor, "Halston"
- Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"
SİNEMA
En iyi kadın oyuncu
- Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" - KAZANAN
- Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
- Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"
- Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"
- Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
En iyi erkek oyuncu
- Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
- Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
- Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom"
- Will Smith, "King Richard"- KAZANAN
- Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
- Caitríona Balfe, "Belfast"
- Cate Blanchett, "Nightmare Alley"
- Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" - KAZANAN
- Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
- Ruth Negga, "Passing"
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
- Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"
- Bradley Cooper, "Licorice Pizza"
- Troy Kotsur, "CODA"- KAZANAN
- Jared Leto, "House of Gucci"
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
En iyi oyuncu ekibi
- "Belfast"
- "CODA"- KAZANAN
- "Don't Look Up"
- "House of Gucci"
- "King Richard"
En iyi dublör performans
- "Black Widow"
- "Dune"
- "The Matrix Resurrections"
- "No Time to Die" - KAZANAN
- "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"