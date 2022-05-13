2022 MTV Film ve TV Ödülleri adayları açıklandı
MTV Film Ve Tv Ödülleri 2022 adayları açıklandı! 2022 MTV Film ve TV Ödüllerinde Spider-Man: Eve Dönüş Yok, Euphoria, The Batman, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Selling Sunset and Summer House adaylıkların başını çekiyor. Etkinlik 4 Haziran Cumartesi günü Los Angeles’ta canlı olarak yayınlanacak.
2022 MTV 'Film ve TV Ödülleri' ve 'Film ve TV Ödülleri: Doğaçlama' adayları açıkladı. 19 Mayıs 01:00'a kadar 26 kategoride oy verilebilecek. 5 Haziran’da Los Angeles’ta gerçekleştirilecek tören ile sahiplerini bulacak MTV Film ve TV Ödülleri 4 Haziran Cumartesi günü canlı olarak yayınlanacak.
2022 MTV FİLM & TV ÖDÜLLERİ ADAYLARI TAM LİSTE
EN İYİ FİLM
- Dune
- Scream
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The Adam Project
- The Batman
EN İYİ DİZİ
- Euphoria
- Inventing Anna
- Loki
- Squid Game
- Ted Lasso
- Yellowstone
EN İYİ PERFORMANS (FİLM)
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Robert Pattinson – The Batman
- Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
- Timothée Chalamet – Dune
- Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
EN İYİ PERFORMANS (DİZİ)
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
- Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
- Zendaya – Euphoria
EN İYİ KAHRAMAN
- Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
- Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
- Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
- Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
EN İYİ KÖTÜ KAHRAMAN
- Colin Farrell – The Batman
- Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
- James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
- Victoria Pedretti – You
- Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
EN İYİ ÖPÜCÜK
- Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
- Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
- Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
- Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
- Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
EN İYİ KOMEDİ PERFORMANSI
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- John Cena – Peacemaker
- Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
- Megan Stalter – Hacks
- Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
ÇIĞIR AÇAN PERFORMANS
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki
EN İYİ KAVGA SAHNESİ
- Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
- Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
- Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
- Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
EN İYİ KORKU SAHNESİ
- Jenna Ortega – Scream
- Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
- Mia Goth – X
- Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
- Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
EN İYİ İKİLİ
- Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
- Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
- The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
- The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
- Euphoria
- Never Have I Ever
- Pam & Tommy
- Sex/Life
- Sex Lives of College Girls
EN İYİ ŞARKI
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Jennifer Hudson / Respect
- “Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
- “Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
- “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto
2022 MTV FİLM & TV ÖDÜLLERİ: DOĞAÇLAMA ADAYLARI TAM LİSTE
EN İYİ BELGESEL-REALİTE ŞOVU
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- Selling Sunset
- Summer House
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
EN İYİ YARIŞMA DİZİSİ
- American Idol
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- The Masked Singer
EN İYİ LIFE STYLE ŞOVU
- Bar Rescue
- Dr. Pimple Popper
- Making It
- Selena + Chef
- Queer Eye
EN İYİ YENİ DOĞAÇLAMA DİZİ
- Hart to Heart
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion
- The D’Amelio Show
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
- Queen of the Universe
EN İYİ REALİTE YILDIZI
- Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge
- Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
- Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
- Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
EN İYİ REALİTE AŞKI
- Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
- Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
- Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
- Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
EN İYİ TALK SHOW
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
EN İYİ SUNUCU
- Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
- Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
- Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
ÇIĞIR AÇAN SOSYAL MEDYA YILDIZI
- Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch TikTok
- Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 Instagram
- Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings Twitter
- Khaby Lame - @khabylame TikTok
- Megan Stalter - @megstalter Instagram
EN İYİ KAVGA SAHNESİ
- Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
- Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset
- Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House
- Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
EN İYİ REALİTE DÖNÜŞÜ
- Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
- Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
- Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
- Sher – Ex on the Beach
- Tami Roman – The Real-World Homecoming: Los Angeles
EN İYİ MÜZİK BELGESELİ
- JANET JACKSON
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
- Oasis Knebworth 1996
- Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
- The Beatles: Get Back