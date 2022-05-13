2022 MTV Film ve TV Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

MTV Film Ve Tv Ödülleri 2022 adayları açıklandı! 2022 MTV Film ve TV Ödüllerinde Spider-Man: Eve Dönüş Yok, Euphoria, The Batman, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Selling Sunset and Summer House adaylıkların başını çekiyor. Etkinlik 4 Haziran Cumartesi günü Los Angeles’ta canlı olarak yayınlanacak.

2022 MTV 'Film ve TV Ödülleri' ve 'Film ve TV Ödülleri: Doğaçlama' adayları açıkladı. 19 Mayıs 01:00'a kadar 26 kategoride oy verilebilecek. 5 Haziran’da Los Angeles’ta gerçekleştirilecek tören ile sahiplerini bulacak MTV Film ve TV Ödülleri 4 Haziran Cumartesi günü canlı olarak yayınlanacak.

2022 MTV FİLM & TV ÖDÜLLERİ ADAYLARI TAM LİSTE

EN İYİ FİLM

  • Dune
  • Scream
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • The Adam Project
  • The Batman

 

EN İYİ DİZİ 

  • Euphoria
  • Inventing Anna
  • Loki
  • Squid Game
  • Ted Lasso
  • Yellowstone

 

EN İYİ PERFORMANS (FİLM)

  • Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
  • Robert Pattinson – The Batman
  • Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
  • Timothée Chalamet – Dune
  • Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

EN İYİ PERFORMANS (DİZİ)

  • Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
  • Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
  • Lily James – Pam & Tommy
  • Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
  • Zendaya – Euphoria

 

EN İYİ KAHRAMAN

  • Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
  • Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
  • Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
  • Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

EN İYİ KÖTÜ KAHRAMAN

  • Colin Farrell – The Batman
  • Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
  • James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
  • Victoria Pedretti – You
  • Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

EN İYİ ÖPÜCÜK

  • Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
  • Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
  • Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
  • Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
  • Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

EN İYİ KOMEDİ PERFORMANSI

  • Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
  • John Cena – Peacemaker
  • Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
  • Megan Stalter – Hacks
  • Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

 

ÇIĞIR AÇAN PERFORMANS

  • Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
  • Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
  • Sophia Di Martino – Loki

 

EN İYİ KAVGA SAHNESİ

  • Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
  • Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
  • Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
  • Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home 

 

EN İYİ KORKU SAHNESİ 

  • Jenna Ortega – Scream
  • Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
  • Mia Goth – X
  • Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
  • Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

 

EN İYİ İKİLİ

  • Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
  • Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
  • The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
  • The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

 

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

  • Euphoria
  • Never Have I Ever
  • Pam & Tommy
  • Sex/Life
  • Sex Lives of College Girls

 

EN İYİ ŞARKI

  • “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Jennifer Hudson / Respect
  • “Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
  • “Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
  • “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
  • “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

 

2022 MTV FİLM & TV ÖDÜLLERİ: DOĞAÇLAMA ADAYLARI TAM LİSTE 

EN İYİ BELGESEL-REALİTE ŞOVU 

  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
  • Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
  • Selling Sunset
  • Summer House
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

 

EN İYİ YARIŞMA DİZİSİ

  • American Idol
  • Dancing with the Stars
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
  • The Masked Singer

 

EN İYİ LIFE STYLE ŞOVU

  • Bar Rescue
  • Dr. Pimple Popper
  • Making It
  • Selena + Chef
  • Queer Eye

 

EN İYİ YENİ DOĞAÇLAMA DİZİ

  • Hart to Heart
  • Teen Mom: Family Reunion
  • The D’Amelio Show
  • The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
  • Queen of the Universe

 

EN İYİ REALİTE YILDIZI 

  • Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge
  • Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
  • Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
  • Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
  • Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

 

EN İYİ REALİTE AŞKI

  • Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
  • Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
  • Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
  • Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
  • Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta 

 

EN İYİ TALK SHOW

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • The Drew Barrymore Show
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

 

EN İYİ SUNUCU

  • Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
  • Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
  • Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
  • Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
  • RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

 

ÇIĞIR AÇAN SOSYAL MEDYA YILDIZI

  • Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch TikTok
  • Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 Instagram
  • Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings Twitter
  • Khaby Lame - @khabylame   TikTok
  • Megan Stalter - @megstalter Instagram

 

EN İYİ KAVGA SAHNESİ

  • Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
  • Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset
  • Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House
  • Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey  

 

EN İYİ REALİTE DÖNÜŞÜ 

  • Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
  • Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
  • Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
  • Sher – Ex on the Beach
  • Tami Roman – The Real-World Homecoming: Los Angeles

 

EN İYİ MÜZİK BELGESELİ

  • JANET JACKSON
  • jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
  • Oasis Knebworth 1996
  • Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
  • The Beatles: Get Back

 

 