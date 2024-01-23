2024 Oscar adayları açıklandı

Bu yıl 96'ncısı düzenlenecek ve 10 Mart'ta sahiplerini bulacak 2024 Oscar Ödülleri’ne aday gösterilen filmler bugün açıklandı.

Film dünyasının en prestijli ödül töreni olan Akademi Ödülleri veya popüler adıyla Oscar ödülleri 2024 yılının ilk çeyreğinde gerçekleştirilecek. 2024 Oscar Ödülleri’ne aday gösterilen filmler bugün açıklandı. Geçen yıl gişelere damga vuran Oppenheimer, En İyi Film ve En İyi Yönetmen dahil 13 dalda aday gösterildi. Aday listeleri şu şekilde:

En İyi Film

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
America Ferrera – “Barbie”
Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”
Robert DeNiro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

En İyi Yönetmen

Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall”
Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”

En İyi Özgün Şarkı

The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken - Barbie
It Never Went Away - “American Symphony”
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? - Barbie

En İyi Özgün Müzik

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

En İyi Ses Kurgusu

“The Creator”
“Maestro”
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
“Oppenheimer”
“The Zone of Interest”

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

“Barbie”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Napoleon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

En İyi Özgün Senaryo

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

“Io Capitano” (İtalya)
“Perfect Days” (Japonya)
“Society of the Snow” (İspanya)
“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Almanya)
“The Zone of Interest” (İngiltere)

En İyi Kısa Animasyon

“Letter to a Pig”
“Ninety-Five Senses”
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

En İyi Kısa Film

The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

En İyi Kısa Belgesel

“The ABCs of Book Banning,” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
“The Barber of Little Rock,” John Hoffman and Christine Turner
“Island in Between,” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
“The Last Repair Shop,” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” Sean Wang and Sam Davis

En İyi Belgesel

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
“The Eternal Memory”
“Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
“To Kill a Tiger,” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
“20 Days in Mariupol,” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

En İyi Animasyon

“The Boy and the Heron” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
“Elemental,” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
“Nimona,” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
“Robot Dreams,” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

En İyi Görsel Efekt

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
Napoleon

En İyi Sinematografi

“El Conde” – Edward Lachman
“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Rodrigo Prieto
“Maestro” – Matthew Libatique
“Oppenheimer” – Hoyte van Hoytema
“Poor Things” – Robbie Ryan

En İyi Film Kurgusu

“Anatomy of a Fall” – Laurent Sénéchal
“The Holdovers” – Kevin Tent
“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Thelma Schoonmaker
“Oppenheimer” – Jennifer Lame
“Poor Things” – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow