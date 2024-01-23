2024 Oscar adayları açıklandı

Film dünyasının en prestijli ödül töreni olan Akademi Ödülleri veya popüler adıyla Oscar ödülleri 2024 yılının ilk çeyreğinde gerçekleştirilecek. 2024 Oscar Ödülleri’ne aday gösterilen filmler bugün açıklandı. Geçen yıl gişelere damga vuran Oppenheimer, En İyi Film ve En İyi Yönetmen dahil 13 dalda aday gösterildi. Aday listeleri şu şekilde:

En İyi Film

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera – “Barbie”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”

Robert DeNiro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

En İyi Yönetmen

Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”

En İyi Özgün Şarkı

The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken - Barbie

It Never Went Away - “American Symphony”

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? - Barbie

En İyi Özgün Müzik

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

En İyi Ses Kurgusu

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

En İyi Özgün Senaryo

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

“Io Capitano” (İtalya)

“Perfect Days” (Japonya)

“Society of the Snow” (İspanya)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Almanya)

“The Zone of Interest” (İngiltere)

En İyi Kısa Animasyon

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

En İyi Kısa Film

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

En İyi Kısa Belgesel

“The ABCs of Book Banning,” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

“The Barber of Little Rock,” John Hoffman and Christine Turner

“Island in Between,” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

“The Last Repair Shop,” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” Sean Wang and Sam Davis

En İyi Belgesel

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

“To Kill a Tiger,” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

“20 Days in Mariupol,” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

En İyi Animasyon

“The Boy and the Heron” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

“Elemental,” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

“Nimona,” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

“Robot Dreams,” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

En İyi Görsel Efekt

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Napoleon

En İyi Sinematografi

“El Conde” – Edward Lachman

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Rodrigo Prieto

“Maestro” – Matthew Libatique

“Oppenheimer” – Hoyte van Hoytema

“Poor Things” – Robbie Ryan

En İyi Film Kurgusu

“Anatomy of a Fall” – Laurent Sénéchal

“The Holdovers” – Kevin Tent

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Thelma Schoonmaker

“Oppenheimer” – Jennifer Lame

“Poor Things” – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow