72. Altın Küre Adayları açıklandı

Paylaş Paylaş CROPY CROPY

Paylaş Paylaş CROPY CROPY

Sinema dünyasının en popüler ödüllerinden 72. Altın Küre'nin adayları açıklandı.

72. Altın Küre ödülleri 11 Ocak'ta Beverly Hills'te düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak. İşte adaylar...



En iyi film (drama)

Boyhood/ Çocukluk

Foxcatcher

The Imitation Game/ Yapay Oyun

Selma

The Theory of Everything



En iyi film (müzikal/komedi)

Birdman

Into the Woods

The Grand Budapest Hotel/ Büyük Budapeşte Oteli

Pride

St Vincent



Yönetmen

Wes Anderson, Büyük Budapeşte Oteli

Ava DuVernay, Selma

David Fincher, Gone Girl/ Kayıp Kız

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Birdman

Richard Linklater, Boyhood



Erkek oyuncu (drama)

Steve Carell, Foxcatcher

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler

David Oyelowo, Selma

Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything



Erkek oyuncu (müzikal/komedi)

Ralph Fiennes, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Michael Keaton, Birdman

Bill Murray, St. Vincent

Joaquin Phoenix, Inherent Vice

Christoph Waltz, Big Eyes



Kadın oyuncu (drama)

Jennifer Aniston, Cake

Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything

Julianne Moore, Still Alice

Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl

Reese Witherspoon, Wild



Kadın oyuncu (müzikal/komedi)

Amy Adams, Big Eyes

Emily Blunt, Into the Woods

Helen Mirren, The Hundred-Foot Journey

Julianne Moore, Maps to the Stars

Quvenzhane Wallis, Annie



Yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Robert Duvall, The Judge

Ethan Hawke, Boyhood

Edward Norton, Birdman

Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher

JK Simmons, Whiplash



Yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Patricia Arquette, Boyhood

Jessica Chastain, A Most Violent Year

Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game

Emma Stone, Birdman

Meryl Streep, Into the Woods



Senaryo

Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Gillian Flynn, Gone Girl

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris and Armando Bo, Birdman

Richard Linklater, Boyhood

Graham Moore, The Imitation Game



Orijinal müzik

Alexandre Desplat, The Imitation Game

Johann Johannsson, The Theory of Everything

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Gone Girl

Antonio Sanchez, Birdman

Hans Zimmer, Interstellar



Orijinal şarkı

‘Big Eyes’, Big Eyes - Lana Del Rey

‘Glory’, Selma - John Legend, Common

Mercy Is, Noah - Patti Smith, Lenny Kaye

‘Opportunity’, Annie - Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler, Will Gluck

‘Yellow Flicker Beat’, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 - Lorde



Yabancı film

Force Majeure (Sweden)

Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem (Israel)

Ida (Poland)

Leviathan (Russia)

Tangerines (Estonia)



Animasyon

Big Hero 6

The Book of Life

The Boxtrolls

How to Train Your Dragon 2

The Lego Movie



