Sinema dünyasının en popüler ödüllerinden 72. Altın Küre'nin adayları açıklandı.
72. Altın Küre ödülleri 11 Ocak'ta Beverly Hills'te düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak. İşte adaylar...
En iyi film (drama)
Boyhood/ Çocukluk
Foxcatcher
The Imitation Game/ Yapay Oyun
Selma
The Theory of Everything
En iyi film (müzikal/komedi)
Birdman
Into the Woods
The Grand Budapest Hotel/ Büyük Budapeşte Oteli
Pride
St Vincent
Yönetmen
Wes Anderson, Büyük Budapeşte Oteli
Ava DuVernay, Selma
David Fincher, Gone Girl/ Kayıp Kız
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Birdman
Richard Linklater, Boyhood
Erkek oyuncu (drama)
Steve Carell, Foxcatcher
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler
David Oyelowo, Selma
Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything
Erkek oyuncu (müzikal/komedi)
Ralph Fiennes, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Michael Keaton, Birdman
Bill Murray, St. Vincent
Joaquin Phoenix, Inherent Vice
Christoph Waltz, Big Eyes
Kadın oyuncu (drama)
Jennifer Aniston, Cake
Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything
Julianne Moore, Still Alice
Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl
Reese Witherspoon, Wild
Kadın oyuncu (müzikal/komedi)
Amy Adams, Big Eyes
Emily Blunt, Into the Woods
Helen Mirren, The Hundred-Foot Journey
Julianne Moore, Maps to the Stars
Quvenzhane Wallis, Annie
Yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Robert Duvall, The Judge
Ethan Hawke, Boyhood
Edward Norton, Birdman
Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher
JK Simmons, Whiplash
Yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Patricia Arquette, Boyhood
Jessica Chastain, A Most Violent Year
Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game
Emma Stone, Birdman
Meryl Streep, Into the Woods
Senaryo
Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Gillian Flynn, Gone Girl
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris and Armando Bo, Birdman
Richard Linklater, Boyhood
Graham Moore, The Imitation Game
Orijinal müzik
Alexandre Desplat, The Imitation Game
Johann Johannsson, The Theory of Everything
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Gone Girl
Antonio Sanchez, Birdman
Hans Zimmer, Interstellar
Orijinal şarkı
‘Big Eyes’, Big Eyes - Lana Del Rey
‘Glory’, Selma - John Legend, Common
Mercy Is, Noah - Patti Smith, Lenny Kaye
‘Opportunity’, Annie - Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler, Will Gluck
‘Yellow Flicker Beat’, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 - Lorde
Yabancı film
Force Majeure (Sweden)
Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem (Israel)
Ida (Poland)
Leviathan (Russia)
Tangerines (Estonia)
Animasyon
Big Hero 6
The Book of Life
The Boxtrolls
How to Train Your Dragon 2
The Lego Movie