Moda dünyasını twitter ‘dan takip et

Paylaş Paylaş CROPY CROPY

Paylaş Paylaş CROPY CROPY

İşte ünlü moda tasarımcılarının, moda markalarının en son tweet’leri!

http://twitter.com/Versace

Penelope Cruz looked stunning in a vintage Gianni Versace ivory column gown at the 2010 Goya Awards. http://twitpic.com/13gjmd 12:38 PM Feb 15th from web



Penelope Cruz, 2010 Goya Ödül Töreni’ne vintage, kemik rengi bir Gianni Versace elbise ile katıldı. İlla desene, süse, püse ihtiyaç olmadan; düz renkte, sade kesimli bir elbise ile de şık olunabileceğinin kanıtı!



http://twitter.com/rzrachelzoe

http://twitpic.com/13w207 - Home from great day of shows wearing LV mini and jacket..:)..so tired..sweet dreams xoRZ about 7 hours ago from TwitPic



Trafik sıkışıklığı Michael Kors’u kaçırmamıza sebep olabilir! Neden berbat trafik için LA mimlenmiştir ki? Demek trafik sadece İstanbul’da sorun değil!



http://twitter.com/Karl_Lagerfeld

I love advertisements. I’m fascinated by intelligent, brilliant ads: finding slogans that can tell a story in thirty seconds. 7:45 AM Jan 17th from web



Reklamları seviyorum. Akıllı reklamlara hayranım. Bir hikayeyi 30 saniyede anlatabilecek bir slogan bulmak! Karl Lagerfeld’in twitter’ı bu ve benzeri ‘özlü’ sözlerle dolu!



http://twitter.com/ Burberry

Watch video of the latest @ Burberry Accessories Spring Summer 2010 collection showcasing shoes, bags & jewellery http://bit.ly/1SRS6Q 7:45 AM Jan 17th from web



Burberry’nin İlkbahar/Yaz 2010 aksesuar koleksiyonundaki çanta, ayakkabı ve mücevherlerin videosunu izleyin! Yeni koleksiyonlar çıktığı zaman merak eden herkesin ona hemen ulaşması ne keyifli değil mi? İyi ki varsın internet!



