İşte ünlü moda tasarımcılarının, moda markalarının en son tweet’leri!
http://twitter.com/Versace
Penelope Cruz looked stunning in a vintage Gianni Versace ivory column gown at the 2010
Goya Awards. http://twitpic.com/13gjmd
12:38 PM Feb 15th from web
Penelope Cruz, 2010 Goya Ödül Töreni’ne vintage,
kemik rengi bir Gianni Versace elbise ile katıldı.
İlla desene, süse, püse ihtiyaç olmadan; düz renkte, sade
kesimli bir elbise ile de şık olunabileceğinin kanıtı!
http://twitter.com/rzrachelzoe
http://twitpic.com/13w207 -
Home from great day of shows
wearing LV mini and jacket..:)..so
tired..sweet dreams xoRZ
about 7 hours ago from TwitPic
Trafik sıkışıklığı Michael Kors’u kaçırmamıza sebep
olabilir! Neden berbat trafik için LA mimlenmiştir ki?
Demek trafik sadece İstanbul’da sorun değil!
http://twitter.com/Karl_Lagerfeld
I love advertisements. I’m
fascinated by intelligent,
brilliant ads: finding slogans
that can tell a story in thirty
seconds.
7:45 AM Jan 17th from web
Reklamları seviyorum.
Akıllı reklamlara hayranım.
Bir
hikayeyi 30 saniyede
anlatabilecek bir slogan
bulmak!
Karl Lagerfeld’in twitter’ı bu ve
benzeri ‘özlü’ sözlerle dolu!
http://twitter.com/
Burberry
Watch video of the latest @
Burberry Accessories Spring
Summer 2010 collection
showcasing shoes, bags &
jewellery http://bit.ly/1SRS6Q
7:45 AM Jan 17th from web
Burberry’nin İlkbahar/Yaz 2010
aksesuar koleksiyonundaki çanta,
ayakkabı ve mücevherlerin
videosunu izleyin!
Yeni koleksiyonlar çıktığı zaman
merak eden herkesin ona hemen
ulaşması ne keyifli değil mi? İyi ki
varsın internet!