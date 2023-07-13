2023 Emmy Ödülleri'nde adaylar açıklandı
Televizyon dünyasının Oscar'ları olarak bilinen 75. Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. 75. Primetime Emmy adaylıklarına "Succession" ve "The Last of Us" damga vurdu...
Televizyon dünyasının Oscar'ları olarak bilinen Emmy Ödülleri'nin 2023 adayları açıklandı. İlk olarak 1949 yılında dağıtılan ödüller bu yıl 75. yılını kutluyor. 75'inci Emmy Ödülleri 19 Eylül'de sahiplerini bulacak.
75. Primetime Emmy Ödülü adaylıklarına toplam 27 adaylıkla HBO dizisi Succession damga vurdu. Yılın en çok konuşulan yeni dizisi The Last of Us ise 23 adaylıkla hemen arkasından geldi. The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, Barry ve The Bear da en çok adaylık alan yapımlardan oldular.
İşte 2023 Emmy adayları:
En İyi Drama Dizisi
- Andor (Disney+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
- The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
- Succession (HBO/Max)
- The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
- Theo James (The White Lotus)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- Alan Ruck (Succession)
- Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
- Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
- Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
En İyi Komedi Dizisi
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO/Max)
- The Bear (FX)
- Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- James Marsden (Jury Duty)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
En İyi Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Serisi
- Beef (Netflix)
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
- Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filminde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
- Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
- Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
- Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
- Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
- Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
- Ali Wong (Beef)
Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filminde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
- Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
- Steven Yeun (Beef)
Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filminde En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)
- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
- Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Joseph Lee (Beef)
- Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
- Young Mazino (Beef)
- Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filminde En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)
- Maria Bello (Beef)
- Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
- Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Komedi Dizisi İçin En İyi Senaryo
- Barry; Bill Hader
- The Bear; Christopher Storer
- Jury Duty; Mekki Leeper
- Only Murders in the Building; John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky
- The Other Two; Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider
- Ted Lasso; Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis
Drama Dizisi İçin En İyi Senaryo
- Andor; Beau Willimon
- Bad Sisters; Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer
- Better Call Saul; Gordon Smith
- Better Call Saul; Peter Gould
- The Last Of Us; Craig Mazin
- Succession; Jesse Armstrong
- The White Lotus; Mike White
Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filmi için En İyi Senaryo
- Beef; Lee Sung Jin
- Fire Island; Joel Kim Booster
- Fleishman Is In Trouble; Taffy Brodesser-Akner
- Prey; Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg,
- Swarm; Janine Nabers, Donald Glover
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story; Al Yankovic, Eric Appel
Drama Dizisi Dalında En İyi Yönetmen
- Andor; Benjamin Caron
- Bad Sisters; Dearbhla Walsh
- The Last Of Us; Peter Hoar
- Succession; Andrij Parekh
- Succession; Mark Mylod
- Succession; Lorene Scafaria
- The White Lotus; Mike White
Komedi Dizisi Dalında En İyi Yönetmen
- Barry; Bill Hader
- The Bear; Christopher Storer
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Amy Sherman-Palladino
- The Ms. Pat Show; Mary Lou Belli
- Ted Lasso; Declan Lowney
- Wednesday; Tim Burton
Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filmi Dalında En İyi Yönetmen
- Beef; Lee Sung Jin
- Beef; Jake Schreier
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Carl Franklin
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Paris Barclay
- Fleishman Is In Trouble; Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton
- Prey; Dan Trachtenberg
En İyi Konuşma Serisi
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
En İyi Gerçeklik Yarışması
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
En İyi Animasyon Programı
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Entergalactic (Netflix)
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
- Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)
- The Simpsons (Fox)
En İyi Yapılandırılmış Gerçeklik Programı
- Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
- Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)
- Love Is Blind (Netflix)
- Queer Eye (Netflix)
- Shark Tank (ABC)
En İyi Yapılandırılmamış Gerçeklik Programı
- Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (MTV)
- Selling Sunset (Netflix)
- Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)
- Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
En İyi Televizyon Filmi
- Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)
- Fire Island (Hulu)
- Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)
- Prey (Hulu)
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
En İyi Oyun Şovu
- Family Feud (ABC)
- Jeopardy! (ABC)
- The Price Is Right (CBS)
- That’s My Jam (NBC)
- Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
Gerçeklik veya Yarışma Programı için En İyi Ev Sahibi
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
- Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
- Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)
- Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Baking It)
- RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Oyun Şovu için En İyi Sunucu
- Mayim Bialik (Jeopardy!)
- Steve Harvey (Family Feud)
- Ken Jennings (Jeopardy!)
- Keke Palmer (Password)
- Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune)
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Konuk Erkek Oyuncu
- Jon Bernthal (The Bear)
- Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
- Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)
- Oliver Platt (The Bear)
- Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Konuk Erkek Oyuncu
- Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)
- James Cromwell (Succession)
- Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)
- Arian Moayed (Succession)
- Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)
Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu
- Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)
- Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)
- Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)
- Judith Light (Poker Face)
- Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
- Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Drama Dizisinde En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu
- Hiam Abbass (Succession)
- Cherry Jones (Succession)
- Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)
- Storm Reid (The Last of Us)
- Anna Torv (The Last of Us)
- Harriet Walter (Succession)
En İyi Belgesel veya Kurgusal Olmayan Özel
- Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Max)
- Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)
- My Transparent Life (Prime Video)
- Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)
En İyi Belgesel veya Kurgusal Olmayan Dizi
- Dear Mama (FX)
- 100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)
- Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)
- The 1619 Project (Hulu)
- The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)
Belgesel Film Yapımında Olağanüstü Başarı Ödülü
- The Accused: Damned Or Devoted? (PBS)
- Aftershock (Hulu)
- Last Flight Home (Paramount+)
- The Territory (National Geographic)