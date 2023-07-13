2023 Emmy Ödülleri'nde adaylar açıklandı

Televizyon dünyasının Oscar'ları olarak bilinen Emmy Ödülleri'nin 2023 adayları açıklandı. İlk olarak 1949 yılında dağıtılan ödüller bu yıl 75. yılını kutluyor. 75'inci Emmy Ödülleri 19 Eylül'de sahiplerini bulacak.

75. Primetime Emmy Ödülü adaylıklarına toplam 27 adaylıkla HBO dizisi Succession damga vurdu. Yılın en çok konuşulan yeni dizisi The Last of Us ise 23 adaylıkla hemen arkasından geldi. The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, Barry ve The Bear da en çok adaylık alan yapımlardan oldular.

İşte 2023 Emmy adayları:

En İyi Drama Dizisi

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Drama Dizisinde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Drama Dizisinde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)



Drama Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)



Drama Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

En İyi Komedi Dizisi

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)



Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)



En İyi Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Serisi

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)



Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filminde En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)



Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filminde En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)



Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filminde En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)



Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filminde En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)



Komedi Dizisi İçin En İyi Senaryo

Barry; Bill Hader

The Bear; Christopher Storer

Jury Duty; Mekki Leeper

Only Murders in the Building; John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky

The Other Two; Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider

Ted Lasso; Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis



Drama Dizisi İçin En İyi Senaryo

Andor; Beau Willimon

Bad Sisters; Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer

Better Call Saul; Gordon Smith

Better Call Saul; Peter Gould

The Last Of Us; Craig Mazin

Succession; Jesse Armstrong

The White Lotus; Mike White



Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filmi için En İyi Senaryo

Beef; Lee Sung Jin

Fire Island; Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is In Trouble; Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Prey; Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg,

Swarm; Janine Nabers, Donald Glover

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story; Al Yankovic, Eric Appel



Drama Dizisi Dalında En İyi Yönetmen

Andor; Benjamin Caron

Bad Sisters; Dearbhla Walsh

The Last Of Us; Peter Hoar

Succession; Andrij Parekh

Succession; Mark Mylod

Succession; Lorene Scafaria

The White Lotus; Mike White

Komedi Dizisi Dalında En İyi Yönetmen

Barry; Bill Hader

The Bear; Christopher Storer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Ms. Pat Show; Mary Lou Belli

Ted Lasso; Declan Lowney

Wednesday; Tim Burton



Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filmi Dalında En İyi Yönetmen

Beef; Lee Sung Jin

Beef; Jake Schreier

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Carl Franklin

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story; Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is In Trouble; Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton

Prey; Dan Trachtenberg



En İyi Konuşma Serisi

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)



En İyi Gerçeklik Yarışması

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)



En İyi Animasyon Programı

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Entergalactic (Netflix)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons (Fox)



En İyi Yapılandırılmış Gerçeklik Programı

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives (Food Network)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)



En İyi Yapılandırılmamış Gerçeklik Programı

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (MTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)



En İyi Televizyon Filmi

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Prey (Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)



En İyi Oyun Şovu

Family Feud (ABC)

Jeopardy! (ABC)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

That’s My Jam (NBC)

Wheel of Fortune (ABC)



Gerçeklik veya Yarışma Programı için En İyi Ev Sahibi

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef)

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Baking It)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)



Oyun Şovu için En İyi Sunucu

Mayim Bialik (Jeopardy!)

Steve Harvey (Family Feud)

Ken Jennings (Jeopardy!)

Keke Palmer (Password)

Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune)



Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Konuk Erkek Oyuncu

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Drama Dizisinde En İyi Konuk Erkek Oyuncu

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)

Komedi Dizisinde En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

Judith Light (Poker Face)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)



Drama Dizisinde En İyi Konuk Kadın Oyuncu

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)



En İyi Belgesel veya Kurgusal Olmayan Özel

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Max)

Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)

My Transparent Life (Prime Video)

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)



En İyi Belgesel veya Kurgusal Olmayan Dizi

Dear Mama (FX)

100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)

Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)



Belgesel Film Yapımında Olağanüstü Başarı Ödülü