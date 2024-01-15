75. Emmy Ödülleri bugün gerçekleşiyor! İşte aday listesi
Televizyon dünyasının Oscar'ları olarak kabul edilen 75. Emmy Ödülleri bugün sahiplerini bulacak. İşte 75. Emmy Ödülleri adayları...
Hollywood'daki grev nedeniyle ertlenen Emmy Ödülleri bugün gerçekleşecek. Televizyon Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından bu yıl 75'incisi düzenlenecek Emmy Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı. HBO imzalı Succession dizisi 27 adaylıkla adından söz ettirirken The Last of Us ve The White Lotus en çok adaylık kazanan diğer yapımlar oldu.
İşte 75. Emmy Ödülleri adayları...
En İyi Drama Dizisi
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
En İyi Komedi Dizisi
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
En İyi Mini Dizi
Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Drama dalında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Drama dalında En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Komedi dalında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Komedi dalında En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Christine Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/Televizyon Filmi
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/Televizyon Filmi
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Drama dalında En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfayden, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Drama dalında En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Komedi dalında En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Komedi dalında En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/Televizyon Filmi
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/Televizyon Filmi
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camilla Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever: Tiny Beautiful Things
En İyi Erkek Konuk Oyuncu – Drama
Murray Barlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodward, The Last of Us
En İyi Kadın Konuk Oyuncu – Drama
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
En İyi Erkek Konuk Oyuncu – Komedi
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
En İyi Kadın Konuk Oyuncu – Komedi
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
En İyi Yarışma Programı
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
En İyi Reality Şovu
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
En İyi Yarışma Programı Sunucusu
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Amy Pohler, Maya Rudolph, Baking It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
En İyi Sohbet Programı
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with Jon Stewart
En İyi Skeç Programı
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
En İyi Canlı Program
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
En İyi Program
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live in Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
En İyi TV Filmi
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
En İyi Animasyon Dizisi
Bob’s Burgers
Intergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
En İyi Belgesel Özel Bölümü
Being Mary Tyler Moore
Judy Blume Forever
My Transparent Life
Pamela, A Love Story
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
En İyi Belgesel
Dear Mama
100 Foot Wave
Secrets of the Elephants
The 1619 Project
The U.S. and the Holocaust
En İyi Drama Dizisi Yazarlığı
Beau Willimon, “One Way Out,” Andor
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, “The Prick,” Bad Sisters
Gordon Smith, “Point and Shoot,” Better Call Saul
Peter Gould, “Saul Gone,” Better Call Saul
Jesse Armstrong, “Connor’s Wedding,” Succession
Mike White, “Arrivederci,” The White Lotus