29 Eylül’de Other People kadrosunda yer alan sanatçıların şimdiye kadar yayınlanmamış parçalarından oluşan bir derleme albüm geliyor. Darkside parçaları ve Darkside üyeleri Nicolas Jaar ve Dave Harrington’ın solo parçalarının yanısıra Ancient Astronauts ve Soul Keita gibi isimlerin yer aldığı albümün adı da Work olacak.
?A2. Soul Keita – “Freedom”
?A3. Dave Harrington ft. Tamara – “Things Behind the Sun” (Nick Drake cover)
?A4. VISUALS – “A Pixel”
?B1. Darkside – “What They Say”
?B2. Ancient Astronaut vs. Powell – “SSCS” (Powell’s “Lift Off” Mix)
?B3. Darkside – “Gone Too Soon”
?C1. Ancient Astronaut vs. Jelinek – “B2″ (Jelinek Remix)
?C2. Dave Harrington – “Form And Affect”
?D1. Ancient Astronaut vs. Francis Harris & Gabriel Hedrick – “B2″ (Dub)
?D2. Nicolas Jaar – “The Boy Who Asked Too Much”
